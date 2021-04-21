A deadly trend continued Tuesday afternoon when a 17-year-old male was stabbed to death in the Pioneer Village neighborhood.
Police and first responders were called around 2:30 p.m. to 151 NE Dunlop Street on the report of a teen suffering multiple stab wounds, according to emergency radio dispatch traffic. He would die shortly before 4 p.m.
“He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” said Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer.
Police tape lined the perimeter of the scene at the end of a cul-de-sac. Little information has been released about what led to the stabbing. Grubbs said investigators are still trying to put the pieces together.
The teen’s death is the fourth by homicide since shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday and is the city’s seventh overall this year.
Some progress was made in another weekend homicide when police received a tip Tuesday afternoon that a murder suspect was staying in a room at Rodeway Inn, 3110 Cache Road. Officers from the SWAT team were called in shortly after 3 p.m. and took a man into custody. Several other people were detained and later taken by police for questioning.
Grubbs was unsure which homicide case the person of interest is related to. He spoke with a detective who said he wasn’t connected to Saturday’s double-shooting that left one man dead at a southwest Lawton apartment complex.
In the homicide at the apartment complex, police are asking for the publics help in finding the accused shooter and an accessory in Saturday’s double-shooting at Garrett’s Landings Apartments, 1321 SW 27th.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Tuesday for Frank Alexander Cooper III, 36, of Lawton, for felony charges of first-degree murder — deliberate intent, use of vehicle in the discharging of a weapon, and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, records indicate. The murder charge is punishable by life in prison, life without parole or death.
Jakievion D. Johnson, 20, is also wanted for a felony count of accessory to first-degree murder, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between 5 and 25 years in prison.
According to the probable cause affidavit, police were called shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday to the apartments on the report of a shooting and arrived to find Lavonte Lawler dead from a gunshot wound to his face, and another man suffering a gunshot wound. The second man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
A witness told investigators her mother’s boyfriend, Cooper, shot Lawler in the face, the affidavit states. She said they’d been walking back to her apartment and as they approached, a silver or tan SUV creeped up on them and she saw a heavy-set male, later identified as Johnson, in the vehicle with Cooper crouched down in the back seat. As Lawler and the other victim approached the SUV, Cooper was seen shooting Lawler in the face, according to the witness. She wasn’t sure who shot the other man who ran off and was treated for his injuries by neighbors before responders arrived.
Cooper has prior felony convictions: June 2003, Tulsa County, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; and May 2012, Shelby County, Tenn., for aggravated robbery, records indicate.
Cooper’s cash warrant bond was set at $200,000, and Johnson’s cash warrant bond was set at $100,000.
Crime Stoppers of SW Oklahoma has issued a “first 48” reward alert for Cooper and Johnson. If you see the men, do not try and apprehend them yourself. You can also offer tips anonymously.
Call 355-4636 (INFO), or visit the website: www.lawtoncrimestoppers.com.
A shooting Sunday afternoon at a convenience store resulted in the death of Richard E. Anderson. Two men are wanted as suspects in that shooting.
According to the warrant affidavit, Anderson’s Toyota was driven by another person and Anderson and Brown were passengers. The trio were at Phillips 66, 1202 Cache Road, shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday, when Tevin Anderson approached Richard Anderson. An argument between the driver, Tevin Anderson and Richard Anderson escalated while Richard Anderson was holding a pistol.
Richard Anderson then approached the vehicle near Brown and after walking away, Brown followed him from behind.
Investigators said Brown was seen raising his arm with a gun in hand and, without warning, shot Richard Anderson several times in the upper back and neck, the affidavit states. As Richard Anderson lay in the parking lot, the three fled in the Toyota, according to the store surveillance video turned over to investigators.
During questioning, Tevin Anderson refused to identify who fired the gun. According to the warrant affidavit, he denied seeing anything and stated, “that even if I seen it, would never tell you.”
Felony arrest warrants were issued Tuesday in Comanche County District Court for Zaire Ameri Brown, 16, of Lawton, for felony counts of first-degree murder — deliberate intent, and possession of a firearm after delinquent adjudication, records indicate. The State is seeking the punishment of life without parole for the teen due to being “irreparably corrupt and permanently incorrigible,” according to the charge.
Tevin J. Anderson, 28, of Lawton, is also wanted for a felony warrant for accessory to first-degree murder, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between 5 and 25 years in prison.
Brown and Tevin Anderson’s cash warrant bonds were each set at $300,000.
In yet another homicide, little information is available about an unidentified woman found dead from a gunshot wound around 3:30 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Southwest 6th Street and U.S. 281. Her body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and autopsy.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.