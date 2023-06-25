A Lawton teen has entered a blind plea to causing a high-speed fatal crash in August 2022.
Mason Lee Mulvaney, 18, entered a blind plea of guilt Thursday before Presiding Comanche County District Judge Emmit Tayloe to a count of first-degree manslaughter, records indicate. A blind plea means no deal has been made with the district attorney’s office in the case.
Mulvaney faces between four years to life in prison.
Tayloe ordered a pre-sentencing investigation. Mulvaney will be sentenced at 2 p.m. Aug. 16, records indicate.
Mulvaney admitted to driving over 100 mph when he crashed into and killed 62-year-old Jennie Mangold on Aug. 27, 2022, at the intersection of Northeast Flower Mound Road and Cache Road. The wreck caused an explosion and Mangold’s Hyndai Tuscon was split in two. Part of her SUV rolled into a fence, and she was partially ejected, killing her at the scene, according to the probable cause affidavit. The explosion from the impact started a fire on both sides of the roadway, according to the witnesses.
Mulvaney and his two juvenile passengers also were severely injured and Mulvaney was mediflighted from the scene. Lawton police discovered marijuana and an odor of alcoholic beverages from the Lexus GS4 he was driving, the affidavit states.
Investigators discovered Mulvaney’s car was traveling 108 mph at the time of impact, the affidavit states.
Mulvaney is free on a reduced $10,000 bond over the objection of the prosecution.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.