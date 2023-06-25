A Lawton teen has entered a blind plea to causing a high-speed fatal crash in August 2022.

Mason Lee Mulvaney, 18, entered a blind plea of guilt Thursday before Presiding Comanche County District Judge Emmit Tayloe to a count of first-degree manslaughter, records indicate. A blind plea means no deal has been made with the district attorney’s office in the case.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

