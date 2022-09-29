A Lawton teen remains in Juvenile Affairs custody for causing the 2021 death of a 12-year-old boy through careless gunplay.
A sentencing hearing slated for Wednesday morning for Prayeon Jackson, 15, was ordered continued by Comanche County District Judge Emmit Tayloe until 10:30 a.m. May 10, 2023, following an update on the youthful offender report, according to the Comanche County Court Clerk’s Office.
Tayloe has ordered the youthful offender reports sealed, records indicate.
Jackson pleaded guilty April 20 to a felony count of first-degree manslaughter as a youthful offender. He was charged as a youthful offender due to the nature of the crime.
Under Oklahoma law, the first-degree manslaughter charge allows Jackson to be sentenced as an adult due to the nature of the charge.
Jackson pleaded guilty to shooting Erick Berry, 12, while playing with a handgun at Summit Ridge Apartments, 6921 W. Gore, on July 19, 2021, according to the probable cause affidavit. The bullet struck Berry in the head and he died the next day at an Oklahoma City hospital.
Comanche County District Attorney Kyle Cabelka has requested Jackson receive 25 years under Oklahoma Department of Corrections supervision.
Jackson remains held in Department of Juvenile Affairs custody on $250,000 bond.
