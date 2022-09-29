Jail

Prison Bars

 GeoStock

A Lawton teen remains in Juvenile Affairs custody for causing the 2021 death of a 12-year-old boy through careless gunplay.

A sentencing hearing slated for Wednesday morning for Prayeon Jackson, 15, was ordered continued by Comanche County District Judge Emmit Tayloe until 10:30 a.m. May 10, 2023, following an update on the youthful offender report, according to the Comanche County Court Clerk’s Office.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you