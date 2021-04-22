A teen is in jail on $1 million bond and a man awaits his first court appearance for charges stemming from a Sunday afternoon shooting death.
Zaire Ameri Brown, 16, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court for felony counts of first-degree murder — deliberate intent, and possession of a firearm after delinquent adjudication, records indicate. The State is seeking the punishment of life without parole for the teen due to being “irreparably corrupt and permanently incorrigible,” according to the charge.
Tevin Anderson, 28, of Lawton, is accused of being an accomplice in the shooting death of Richard E. Anderson. He is in the City Jail awaiting transfer to Comanche County Detention Center in preparation for his initial appearance. He was picked up Tuesday for a felony warrant for accessory to first-degree murder, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between 5 and 25 years in prison.
Brown is accused of pulling the trigger and killing Richard Anderson during the Sunday afternoon incident outside Phillips 66, 1202 Cache Road. According to investigators who viewed the store security video, a verbal argument between the two Andersons and another man escalated.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Richard Anderson approached a vehicle near Brown and after walking away, the teen followed and shot him several times in the upper back and neck.
Brown, who is held on $ 1 million bond, is slated to return to court at 3 p.m. July 29 for is preliminary hearing conference.
According to Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer, Tevin Anderson is also the suspect in the Sunday morning shooting death of a woman.
Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, police found a woman, Jennifer Gibson, lying in the roadway at Southwest 6th Street and U.S. 281, Grubbs said. She was found dead from a gunshot wound.
Over the course of the investigation, Tevin Anderson was developed as a suspect. According to the District Attorney’s Office, an arrest warrant was issued for Gibson’s death, as well as three other homicides since Saturday.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.