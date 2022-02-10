DUNCAN — Another case has been filed against a Lawton teen accused of killing his great-grandmother in November 2021.
The teen, who has been jailed for assaulting police and other charges in Stephens County, now is accused of ripping the Apple watch from one of his jailers.
The Stephens County District Court issued the felony arrest warrant Thursday charging Isaiah Derant Carpenter, 19, with second-degree robbery, records indicate. This count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Carpenter is accused of ripping the watch off a female detention officer’s wrist and breaking it during a Dec. 29, 2021, incident at the Stephens County Detention Center.
Officers went to his cell to retrieve the Apple watch and said he refused to put his hands out the food delivery port to be cuffed and removed from the cell, the probable cause affidavit states. They opened the door to find the teen nude and squatting down in the doorway.
After failing to follow officer orders, something Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel Carroll said had been his history at the jail, Carpenter was physically taken from the cell. Two law officers used expandable batons to pry his arm out, the affidavit states. He was placed in a restraint chair.
Carpenter put up a fight to be put in the chair, according to Carroll’s statement. During the struggle, it was noticed Carpenter had a watch in his left hand; he’d taken the watch from a deputy’s wrist, according to the affidavit. While trying to get the watch back, investigators said the teen caught a deputy’s hand instead and refused to let go. He was secured and the watch was recovered.
Carroll stated that during a search of Carpenter’s cell, the shower curtain had been ripped loose and “there appeared to be mustard all over the walls, flooring and ceiling.” A hard and broken plastic cup was found and concerned investigators it could be used as a weapon against them or himself; Carpenter had been placed on suicide watch in the past, the affidavit states. The Apple watch was recovered in his cell.
Carpenter has been in the jail’s custody since Nov. 17, 2021. He has an arrest warrant out of Comanche County for allegations he stomped his 80-year-old great-grandmother to death.
Security video showed Carpenter run up behind the woman in her driveway at 4603 SE Ellsworth Circle and hit her in the face with his fist, knocking her to the ground, according to that case’s affidavit. Once she was down, he was seen stomping her in the face several times before leaving. She died the next day.
Lawton police said Carpenter’s family had warned that “Miss Mary’s” great-grandson, Isaiah Carpenter, had been known to be violent and had a troubled past.
Later that afternoon, Carpenter was arrested in Stephens County and, later, charged with felony counts of first-degree burglary, attempted escape from arrest or detention, aggravated assault and battery upon a peace officer, attempted escape from a penal institution, and two counts of a prisoner placing body fluid on a government employee, and two misdemeanor counts of obstructing police and assault and battery, records indicate.
After assaulting Mary Carpenter, the teen ended up in Marlow where he broke into an occupied home, was confronted and fled into a passing car, according to the affidavit. He got out later and fled but was picked up by law enforcement. Investigators said he resisted and had to be put in leg restraints and gave a false name when arrested. Documents in his backpack gave away Carpenter’s identity.
The next day, Carpenter is accused of his first accused foray into assaulting detention officers as well as of an escape attempt. Officers went to check his cell after he’d covered its security camera. Two officers were hit, and according to the affidavit, Carpenter spit in another’s face.
Carpenter was seen in jail security video attempting to push the door open and escape before he punched one officer in the face again, the affidavit states. The officer suffered multiple fractures.
A female officer also was punched in the nose, breaking it and causing massive bleeding, according to the affidavit.
Carpenter, who is held on two $250,000 individual bonds for a total of $500,000, returns to the Stephens County court at 9 a.m. Wednesday for his preliminary hearing conferences in those cases, records indicate.
Comanche County investigators have said Carpenter will be brought before a local judge after Stephens County’s cases have run their course.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.