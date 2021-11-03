A man is accused of threatening an employee of a Lawton discount store with a knife after accusing him of stealing his wallet.
Now, he’s in jail on $20,000 bond.
Christopher Lee Lowe II, 18, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony account of threatening to perform an act of violence, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Police were called on Oct. 10 to Big Lots, 3801 Cache Road, regarding a threatening incident with a customer. Witnesses said Lowe was walking around the store and hadn’t bought anything when he confronted an employee at the store front.
Lowe is accused of accusing the employee of stealing his wallet and of taking a knife from his pocket and making threatening motions with it toward three employees before leaving on foot, according to the probable cause affidavit. Video surveillance backed up the witnesses.
Lawton Police Detective Abe Woelfel recognized Lowe from the video and on Oct. 27, interviewed the teen. Lowe told him he’d dropped his wallet in the store and that he thought the employee picked it up, the affidavit states. But when confronted, the employee said he didn’t have it. That’s when, Lowe admitted, he’d used the knife in hopes of scaring the employee into giving him his wallet.
Woelfel said Lowe admitted to being high on methamphetamine at the time of the incident. Lowe said he didn’t contact police because he had active warrants, according to the affidavit.
Lowe is slated to return to court at 3 p.m. Jan. 3, 2022, for his preliminary hearing conference.