DUNCAN — An 18-year-old Lawton woman is in jail on $50,000 bond, accused of working with three others to break into a Marlow ATM on Dec. 26, 2022.
Aleysha Brianna Smith made her initial appearance Friday in Stephens County District Court where she received felony charges of second-degree burglary, larceny and conspiracy to commit second-degree burglary, records indicate.
Smith is accused of working with one juvenile and two men who have not been charged as of Tuesday in the after-Christmas break-in of a Legacy Bank ATM, according to the charges.
Chickasaw Lighthorse Police Officer Ronnie Smith began investigating the incident shortly after 12:45 a.m. Dec. 26, 2022, after an alarm call to the ATM. A witness saw three people run from the area and get into a red Camaro and leave southbound on U.S. 81. He found the ATM standing “wide open and broken into,” the probable cause affidavit states.
The red car was located and pulled over at a convenience store. One man got out and ran around the car with two cassettes that held money in the ATM. The cassettes fell to the ground, the affidavit states. He, two other males and the driver, Smith, were detained. Three more cassettes of money from the ATM were found in the back seat, according to the officer.
The witnesses identified the four as being seen at the ATM.
During questioning, Smith told investigators she and the three males were together in Lawton “and decided to come to Marlow and hit a lick,” according to the affidavit. A crowbar believed to have been used in the crime was found in the car’s back seat and a pickaxe was also used in the break-in, investigators said.
In total, between the five cash cassettes recovered, $25,820 was recovered. Bank personnel said all but $100 was recovered from the break-in, the affidavit states. It is unknown the amount of damage done to the ATM.
Smith returns to court at 9 a.m. March 15 for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.