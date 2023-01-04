Cuffs

DUNCAN — An 18-year-old Lawton woman is in jail on $50,000 bond, accused of working with three others to break into a Marlow ATM on Dec. 26, 2022.

Aleysha Brianna Smith made her initial appearance Friday in Stephens County District Court where she received felony charges of second-degree burglary, larceny and conspiracy to commit second-degree burglary, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

