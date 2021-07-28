A teen accused of careless gunplay that led to the death of a 12-year-old boy is in custody of the Comanche County Juvenile Detention on $250,000 bond.
Prayeon Jackson, 15, of Lawton, made his initial appearance via video conference with his mother and before a judge Tuesday in the Comanche County District Court where he faces a felony charge of first-degree manslaughter as a youthful offender, records indicate.
Under Oklahoma law, the first-degree manslaughter allows Jackson to be tried as an adult due to the nature of the charge.
Lawton police confirmed Jackson turned himself in around 4:15 p.m. Saturday at the Lawton Public Safety Building, 100 S. Railroad. The Comanche County District Court had issued a felony arrest warrant for him for the allegation of first-degree manslaughter.
According to the police incident report, Jackson was taken into custody for the felony warrant, as well as a juvenile charge of possession of a firearm after delinquent adjudication, felony discharging of a firearm into a dwelling and recklessly handling a firearm.
Jackson is accused of playing with a handgun while with friends at Summit Ridge Apartments, 6921 W. Gore on July 19, when he fired the handgun he’d brought with him. According to the warrant affidavit, Erick Berry, 12, was struck in the head. He died the next day at an Oklahoma City hospital.
Witnesses told investigators that once Berry was shot, Jackson got up from the couch and said, “Help me, I just shot him, and then ran down the stairs to the front door,” according to the warrant affidavit.
Jackson is ordered to return to Special District Judge Susan Zwaan’s courtroom at 4 p.m. Oct. 25 for his preliminary hearing, records indicate.