An 18-year-old Lawton man in jail for allegations of assaulting an employee at a juvenile detention facility in 2020 is now also accused of orchestrating an assault inside the Comanche County Detention Center.
Christopher Lee Lowe II made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of aggravated assault and battery and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and battery, records indicate. The conspiracy charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Lowe is accused of planning with an unidentified 17-year-old inmate a violent assault on March 8. According to the probable cause affidavit, he is accused of hitting the 17-year-old victim with his fists and feet, causing “great bodily injury.”
Lowe has been in jail custody since being charged in May 2020 with a felony count of assault and battery of an employee of a juvenile detention facility, records indicate. His bond was set at $20,000.
Judgment and sentencing for the case was to be held Thursday but no record of the hearing was available.
Held on another $35,000 bond, Lowe returns to court at 3 p.m., Aug. 9 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.