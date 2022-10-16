Arvest Bank has awarded $500 gifts to nine elementary teachers in Southwest Oklahoma as part of the bank’s We Love Teachers initiative.
This is the seventh consecutive year Arvest has conducted the initiative, with 145 teachers at public state-funded schools throughout the bank’s four-state footprint receiving awards. Recipients are selected by partnering schools’ administrations based on classroom needs.
Southwest Oklahoma recipients include:
• Lawton: Lindsey Johnson, Cleveland Elementary; Stephen Abejuela, Pat Henry Elementary; Michel Schmidt, Ridgecrest Elementary.
• Elgin: Sarah Neeley, Elgin Elementary.
• Duncan: Madison Escobar, Mark Twain Elementary; Kelsey Jones, Emerson Elementary; Christy Ethridge, Woodrow Wilson Elementary.
• Chickasha: Lindsey Kemp, Grand Elementary; Rita Combs, Friend Elementary.
The We Love Teachers initiative aims to address a widespread need among teachers. According to a 2021 AdoptAClassroom.org survey, teachers spent an average of $750 of their own money for classroom needs during the 2020-2021 school year. Additionally, 30 percent of respondents said they spend $1,000 or more per year.
“We salute our recipients here in Southwest Oklahoma and all the hard-working teachers everywhere,” Local Bank President David Madigan said. “We know teachers face a lot of challenges and we appreciate what they do on a daily basis to make a positive impact on their students and our communities. We hope our gifts make these teachers’ jobs a little easier.”