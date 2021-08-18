Seventeen Lawton teachers now have hundreds of dollars of classroom supplies and hands-on activities after attending a virtual teacher-training workshop sponsored by the people of Oklahoma Oil & Natural Gas.
Hosted by the Oklahoma Energy Resources Board, the two-hour Zoom workshops provided hands-on lessons aligned to Oklahoma academic standards, classroom resources and professional development hours. Educators who attended received a kit of materials needed to complete the activities with their students.
“We wanted to find a way to continue to provide Oklahoma teachers with a program that engages their students, while in a virtual format,” said the resource board’s executive director Mindy Stitt. “When it comes to providing quality resources for Oklahoma teachers, we strive to keep the needs of our educators as our top priority,”
Christina Gray teaches 10th grade English at Lawton High School, and said she would recommend the workshops to other teachers.
“All of the materials go along with our curriculum, especially with my reading class,” said Gray. “This workshop has so many wonderful resources available to teachers.”
All of these materials and training are voluntarily funded by the people of Oklahoma Oil & Natural Gas.
For more information on OERB’s education programs, or to sign up for a workshop, visit OERBHomeRoom.com and click on the “Workshops” tab.