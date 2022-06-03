A group of students sat around a table at Pat Henry Elementary School on Thursday constructing gliders out of everything from toilet paper rolls to construction paper.
The gliders were held together with tape, glue and paperclips. Every few minutes a student got up, threw their glider to test its aerodynamics, and then returned to the table to tweak their design.
The room was full of the typical giddiness seen in groups of students who are hard at work with a hands-on project. Some struck up friendly competitions, others cracked jokes about their gliders’ flight readiness, and some played music on their phones while others sang along. It was the kind of controlled chaos one would expect from students who are deeply engaged with their work.
But these weren’t regular students — they were teachers.
“We are out here doing teacher training and professional development for Lawton Public School teachers,” Jovette Dew, the director of K-12 STEM programs at Oklahoma State University, said.
Dew and a team of teacher-managers were at Pat Henry to provide a hands-on learning experience for Lawton Public School teachers. These teachers were experiencing science, technology, engineering, and math classes in the same way their students might.
The teachers came from all grade levels each with a common goal — to learn how to teach a makerspace course, LPS’ term for their STEM-focused classes.
“I think it is great that LPS is investing in their kids with those makerspace classes, as well as investing in their teachers with this professional development,” Dew said.
One of the primary benefits of the training is the community the teachers build during the four-day program. One which will be able to support them well after Dew and her team have moved on, she said.
“Not only do they get that hands-on experience, but they also begin to build up this league of teachers who can go to each other if they have questions,” Dew said.
All of the teachers that finish the workshop will move on to teach their own makerspace camps this summer.
“We have a bunch of adults in here acting like a bunch of children, this just breathes new energy into everything,” Raegan Teakell, an LPS teacher, said. “You get the chance to create and do what you want, it really brings out the best in everyone.”
Teakell enjoyed learning about new ways to teach STEM subjects to her students and hopes to take the lessons she learned into the classroom with her this summer and beyond.
“This kind of hands-on teaching makes learning fun, especially for the students interested in engineering,” Teakell said.
The hands-on approach to learning was front and center during the workshop. It was an experience that Vanessa Perez, LPS’ assistant director of educational technology, said was important for the teachers to have.
“It is hard to be a makerspace teacher and appreciate the hands-on work the students go through while being hands-off as a teacher,” Perez said. “The teacher will always wants to help the student. But you aren’t helping the kids learn when you give them the answer, because the learning is in the struggle. So, it’s important that the makerspace teachers be students first, that way they get to explore and feel that frustration, and have fun, too.”