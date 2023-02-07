Lawton Superintendent Kevin Hime said Gov. Kevin Stitt had some strong pro-education proposals in Monday’s State of the State address.
“There are a lot of things in there we can build on,” Hime said, adding it is important for the state to invest in public education if Oklahoma is to address continuing shortfalls that prevent it from being competitive.
Hime said one of the things he wants the Legislature to address is funding for teacher salaries, saying he didn’t hear much about that in the governor’s address beyond a proposal for performance-based pay raises. Hime said he doesn’t support that idea, explaining there has never been a model to link merit-based performance with pay that worked.
“It’s disheartening that there was no pay raise for teachers,” he said.
The most crucial thing state officials can do for public education is funding and that support needs to remain on public education, Hime said, adding an estimated 100,000 students in Oklahoma are not in public classrooms (they are home schooled or in charter schools). He said the state can build the strength of its public schools by investing the dollars that allow educators to address student needs.
Hime said Lawton Public Schools already is doing some of the things Stitt proposed. For example, the governor directed the Legislature to consider expanding concurrent education opportunities, meaning increasing the number of high school students who can enroll concurrently in college-level classes for credit. Lawton already has expanded that opportunity to its sophomores and freshmen, Hime said. He said the district also has revamped its career education program (another Stitt proposal), expanding offerings through its new Life Ready Center.