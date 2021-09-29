Lawton Public Schools students who won awards at the State PTA Reflections art show were:
Claire Trachte, Woodland Hills Elementary, intermediate (grades 3-5), dance choreography Award of Merit.
Molly Ghrayyeb, Crosby Park Elementary, primary (pre-k-grade 2), dance choreography Award of Excellence; literature Award of Excellence; visual arts Award of Distinction; photography Award of Merit.
Clayre Anderson, Woodland Hills Elementary, primary, dance choreography Award of Distinction.
Mia Feliciano, Almor West Elementary, intermediate, visual arts Award of Excellence.
Vivian Tomah, Crosby Park Elementary, intermediate, visual arts Award of Distinction.
Jacob Litchford, Almor West Elementary, primary, visual arts Honorable Mention.
Lacee Laird, Crosby Park Elementary, special artist, visual arts Award of excellence.
Javonte Woods, Crosby Park Elementary, special artist, visual arts Award of Distinction.
Mallory Boyd, Woodland Hills Elementary, intermediate, music composition Award of Excellence.
Anistyn Abshere, Woodland Hills Elementary, intermediate, photography Award of Excellence.