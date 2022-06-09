EDMOND — Three Lawton students were awarded scholarships this spring at the University of Central Oklahoma.
Joshua Chao, a junior political science major in UCO’s College of Liberal Arts, won the Political Science Leadership Award in recognition of academic excellence and outstanding service to the university. In addition, Chao won the Allison Martin-Pumphrey Leadership Endowed Scholarship and the Jones/Harris Endowed Public Service Scholarship at the University of Central Oklahoma Foundation’s annual Presidential Partners Awards Luncheon
UCO’s College of Mathematics and Science also awarded scholarships to Elizabeth High and Luz Lugo-Ponce in recognition of their academic excellence and outstanding service to the university. High, a chemistry health science major, received the Von Minden Family Endowed Scholarship in Chemistry. Lugo-Ponce, a nursing major, received the Kecia De Ann Stevens Endowed Scholarship.