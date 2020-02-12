A group of 20 Lawton Public Schools sophomores are setting their sights on the future with the 2nd annual A.I.M. (Apprenticeship, Internship, Mentorship) for Lawton program set to start this week.
A.I.M. is a leadership and career development program that connects LPS students with local experts and professionals who can help them grow.
Executive director of Student Services Mark Mattingly says the students will learn teambuilding skills, network with local industry leaders and find out what kind of opportunities exist in the Lawton Fort Sill community.
“Each year that we have worked on mentoring programs, I have been struck by the eagerness and willingness of the Lawton community to partner with Lawton Public Schools on behalf of our students,” Mattingly said. “The people of Lawton truly care about their children and the future.”
A.I.M. lasts for three days and two nights starting today, but even before the big event begins students are already hard at work. In November, sophomores were teamed up with a local professional who serves as their A.I.M. mentor.
Mentors, like City of Lawton Public Works electronics technician James Peck, open up job shadowing opportunities prior to the three day program and continue working with the students over the course of A.I.M.
“The time with my mentee went by too fast,” Peck said. “We both had fun and he learned a lot during our day together.”