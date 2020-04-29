Lawton High School students Jamarius Smith and Nathaniel Bowman received honorable mentions in the recent statewide Law Day Contest sponsored by the Oklahoma Bar Association.
Smith was recognized for his 10th-grade writing entry and Bowman was recognized for his 11th-grade writing entry.
More than 1,200 students in grades pre-k through 12th entered this year’s Law Day Contest, themed “Your Vote, Your Voice, Our Democracy: the 19th Amendment at 100.”
“This year’s theme is particularly special to celebrate because it showcases the history of women’s right to vote and teaches students about the importance of the suffrage movement,” said OBA President Susan Shields.
“It’s inspiring to see the contest participation growing and especially exciting to see so many female students engaging with the topic.”