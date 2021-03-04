Teachers are always in need of funds. Sometimes the money comes from local boards of education, grants or out of their own pockets. Sometimes it comes from the students themselves.
Each year, the Lawton Public School Foundation comes up with several ways to raise money for the Teacher Grant Program. But this year, due to COVID-19, many of those fundraisers had to be put off or canceled, said Lisa Carson, executive director of Lawton Public School Foundation — except for the Change Challenge.
“This is unfortunate because we really want to continue to raise money for the Teacher Grant Program,” Carson said. “Every year we have a LPSF/LPS Change Challenge and to be honest, we almost canceled this event. But I am so glad we didn’t. It is a very simple fundraiser; every school asks their students and families to bring their loose change.”
No one can motivate students like a teacher can, said Ridgecrest Elementary Principal Brenda Breeze, who’s 348 students raised $2,202.40, more money than any other school.
“We made it a contest between the classes and were just blown away by how much money these kids brought in,” Breeze said. “It was just so much fun and we saw so much joy on the kids’ faces when they brought their bags of pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters in. They were just so amazing.”
In total, the Change Challenge raised $16,895.08 for the Teacher Grant Program, said Carson. She said all the profits will go directly back to the classroom through grants to the teachers.