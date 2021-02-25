Six Lawton residents were named to Oklahoma Baptist University’s academic honor roll for the Fall 2020 semester.
The President’s Honor Roll included Bryce D. Birt, a nursing major; Tiffany L. Buschman, a communication studies major; Anthony Williams, a mass communications major with an emphasis in media; and Rylee L. Woessner, a children’s ministry major.
The Dean’s Honor Roll included John R. Miracle, a philosophy major. The Bison Honor Roll included Mickayla L. Corvi, a health and human performance major, performance non-clinical track.
The President’s Honor Roll recognizes students who achieved a semester grade point average of 3.7 or higher. The Dean’s Honor Roll acknowledges those with a grade point average from 3.4 to 3.69, while the Bison Honor Roll recognizes part-time students who completed between six and 11 hours with a grade point average of 3.4 or higher with no grade lower than a C.