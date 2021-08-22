The majority of Lawton Public Schools students are enrolled in traditional classrooms this year, Superintendent Kevin Hime said Thursday.
And, while estimates still are preliminary, LPS is looking at a total enrollment of about 13,500 students for the 2021-2022 year year, Hime told members of the Board of Education.
Lawton Public Schools has completed a week of classes after launching the 2021-2022 school year Aug. 12. Thursday, Hime said the district is reporting about 13,000 students a day attending classes. While the district still is waiting for the results of the 10-day list (meaning, the first 10 days of school), district administrators estimate they will settle out with about 13,500 students.
“That’s really close to what we had before the pandemic,” Hime said, of a drop in enrollment LPS experienced in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The more startling statistic is just how many students are on school campuses. Lawton started the 2020-2021 school with about 8,000 students attending traditional classes and 5,000 students attending virtually (via digital devices). This year, there are about 800 virtual students.
“Almost all students came back in person,” said Hime, adding increased numbers of students on campuses has prompted problems — including long lines of vehicles waiting to drop off students — not evident last year.
Hime said virtual enrollment includes about 500 secondary students and a little more than 300 elementary students. It is less than what district officials were predicting in early August as they prepared for the new school year and decided how to assign teachers. Then, the estimate was about 100-150 students per grade would attend virtually.
“Those numbers have gone down,” Hime said, adding parents are opting to return children to traditional classrooms. “We wanted our students face-to-face.”
That will mean continuing adjustments for LPS administrators, Hime said, adding teachers will have to be moved around if that 800-student virtual count remains. He said it is a decided contrast to the 2020-2021 school year, when the district was moving teachers from traditional classrooms to virtual settings.
“This year, we’re moving from virtual to traditional,” he said, adding the goal still is to pare down class sizes.
Hime said while most classes now have less than 30 students, some high school classes have between 30 and 35 students, and administrators are working to strike a balance. Increased student numbers are evident in other areas, to include the district’s transportation system. A shortage of bus drivers continues, so some drivers are running three routes.
“Bus drivers are hard to find,” Hime said, adding the district hopes to iron out problems within the next 10 days.
“It takes about two weeks to get people settled,” said Board of Education President Patty Neuwirth.
There’s another crowd-related problem that is good news. Federal officials are continuing the free school meal program this school year, meaning every LPS student gets breakfast and lunch at no cost.
“We’re feeding more kids than we’ve ever fed,” Hime said, adding lunch lines are long and the choices in meals for students “are unreal.”