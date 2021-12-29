Lawton and area residents are among the students who qualified for the honor rolls for the Fall 2021 trimester at the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha.
The Science & Arts Honor Roll recognizes students whose grade point average is 3.5 or higher for 12 or more hours of class work. The Regents Honor Roll recognizes those who have been named to the Science & Arts Honor Roll for three or more consecutive trimesters.
Students named to the Regents Honor Roll include: Lawton: Keiarie Henry, Mikaela Malloy; Cyril: Kali Thompson; Fletcher: Jordan Bloomfield; Marlow: Tyler Lavey, Macoy Ramsey.
Students named to the Science & Arts Honor Roll include: Lawton: Aaron Hutson-Bitz, Samantha Little, Colton Neighbors; Anadarko: Nicole Aguilar; Cache: Briana Quoetone, Kayla Swearengen; Cement: Ally McDaniel, Colton Pennel; Cyril: Kaitlyn Long, Dawn Tsatoke, Carstyn Webb; Duncan: Steven Stacy; Elgin: Emma Squire, Audrey Zyks; Indiahoma: Trinity Albao-Cozad, Harmony Hall; Marlow: Mikahla Lavey, LeeAnne Riddle, Tiffany Walker; Ringling: Haylea Eakins-Aycox.