STILLWATER — A former Lawton student, Makinley Kennedy, has been named a fellow of the Oklahoma State Scholars Society.
Kennedy graduated from MacArthur High School and is majoring in sports media and political science.
The Oklahoma State Scholars Society is the university’s scholar development program that offers major financial support and scholarly mentorship to Oklahoma’s top students.
As fellows, each student will receive up to $74,500 in scholarship support, including a study-abroad stipend. The scholarships equal the full cost of attendance for four years.
In addition, Sydney Burke, also a graduate of MacArthur, was named an Oklahoma State Scholars Society member and will receive up to $20,000 in academic support over four years. Burke is majoring in animal science/pre-vet.