Seven Lawton students have earned degrees from Upper Iowa University.
Jeffery Shott and Michael Walker both earned associate of arts degrees in general business after the March 2020 semester.
Five other students earned degrees after the May 2020 semester. They were: May Erb, associate of arts in general business; Dustin Hinkley, associate of arts in liberal arts; Laquasha Jackson, associate of arts in liberal arts; Christopher McConnell, bachelor of science in business administration; and Aimee Wells, bachelor of science in human services.