How does water filtration work? How is dirty water transformed into clean, drinkable water?
Lawton students from kindergarten to 5th grade could find out for themselves on Thursday during the I AM STEM camp at Spread the Word Ministries, 6206 NW Ferris Ave, in partnership with the Oklahoma engineering firm Garver.
On Thursday morning, the students completed several hands-on project designed to show them how a water system works and how it fits into the bigger picture, Camp Director Jermesha Ward said. For example, the students learned how to filter dirt and bugs out of the water. In the afternoon, they visited the water treatment plant in Medicine Park.
“I like field trips,” Tristan Johnson, 10, said, adding that he likes to “see stuff” and that it’s fun to see “how it all turns out.”
“We want to open children’s minds on what STEM is and what jobs there are,” Anita C. Smith, public relations team leader of the communications team at Garver, said. “The things that are around them every day, we want to make them aware that it’s STEM.”
STEM is an acronym for science, technology, engineering, and math. The one-day camp is one out of several offered by Garver throughout the summer. Other camps will be offered on June 29 at MIGHT Technology & Learning Center and on July 6 at Abundant Life Christian Church.