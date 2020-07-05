WEATHERFORD — Lawton and area students are among those who earned degrees after the Fall 2019 and Spring 2020 semesters at Southwestern Oklahoma State University.
The students will have an opportunity to participate in the 2020 SWOSU graduation ceremonies planned later in 2020 on the Weatherford campus. Students who earned degrees include:
Lawton: Christa Ann Pulliam, Health Science, Bachelor of Applied Science; Lori L. Sawyer, School Psychometry, Master of Education; Phillip Thanh Nguyen, Biomedical Science, Bachelor of Science and Chemistry, Bachelor of Arts; Gregory Alan Kell, Parks and Recreation Management, Bachelor of Science; Caitlyn Michelle White, Community Counseling, Master of Science; Monica Gonzalez, Political Science, Bachelor of Arts; Stephanie Hendrickson Elementary Education, Bachelor of Science in Education; Dominique Sierra Abeyta, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Bachelor of Science and Pharmacy, Doctor of Pharmacy; Kaylee Marie Greenroyd, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Bachelor of Science and Pharmacy, Doctor of Pharmacy; Kent Edward Hooper, Business Administration, Master of Business Administration and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Bachelor of Science and Doctor of Pharmacy; Madison Marie Gorbet, Business Administration, Master of Business Administration and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Bachelor of Science and Pharmacy, Doctor of Pharmacy.
Altus: Austin D. Beisel, Interdisciplinary Studies, Bachelor of Arts; Michelle Lynn Smith Garrison, Elementary Education, Bachelor of Science in Education; Ashleigh Downs, Exercise Science, Bachelor of Science; Baylor Haydon Bryant Feller, Health Care Administration, Bachelor of Science; Breanna Ranee Moody, Accounting, Bachelor of Business Administration; Dusty DeShon Dollins, Health Science, Bachelor of Applied Science; Grace Ashley Loniece Hernke, Health Science, Associate of Science; Heather M. Facklam, Chemistry, Bachelor of Arts; Jayla Michelle Bain, Marketing, Bachelor of Business Administration; Kassadi Witter, Health Sciences, Bachelor of Science; Kendra Nicole Myers, Health Science, Bachelor of Applied Science; Madison Faith-Lin Cook, Nursing, Bachelor of Science; Solveig V. Feller, Organizational Leadership, Bachelor of Science; Stacey Lyn Ford, Nursing, RN to BSN.
Anadarko: Beau Jinkens, Exercise Science, Bachelor of Science; Dace E. Granger, Wildland Firefighting, Associate in Science; Jacob Tyler Lovell, Nursing, Master of Science in Nursing; Jamie Katherine Boothe, Health Information Management, Bachelor of Science.
Apache: J.D. Wilcox, Engineering Technology, Bachelor of Science; Paige Rene Sechrist, Entrepreneurship, Bachelor of Business Administration; Simon M. Gallagher, Educational Administration, Master of Education.
Cache: Melissa Ann Moore ,Nursing, RN to BSN; Donald Robert Kern Jr., Nursing, Master of Science in Nursing; Lacey Daubenspeck ,School Psychology, Specialist in Education; Marcellous Reyvon Dowell, Health Information Management, Bachelor of Science.
Carnegie: Kassidy Ann Batt, Health Sciences, Bachelor of Science; Katee Reed, English Education, Bachelor of Arts in Education; Kelbi Marie Mcsperitt, Elementary Education, Bachelor of Science in Education; Luis Daniel Gutierrez, Engineering Technology, Bachelor of Science; Luke Anthony Kinder, Health and Physical Education, Bachelor of Science in Education.
Chattanooga: Darek Hunter Quickle, Educational Administration, Master of Education; Macee Jo Hilliary, Health Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Duncan: Brittany Bailey, Management, Bachelor of Business Administration; Derric A. Turner, School Counseling, Master of Education; Jessica Dawn Peercy, Music Education Instruction/General, Bachelor of Music Education and Music Performance Orchestral, Bachelor of Music; Joshua Haas, Computer Science, Bachelor of Science; Taylor Dawn Mowdy, Music Education Instruction/General, Bachelor of Music Education and Music Performance Orchestral, Bachelor of Music.
Elgin: Cheyanne Kassidy McMullin, Marketing, Bachelor of Business Administration; Dylan Ray Langford, Park and Wildlife Law Enforcement, Bachelor of Science; Jaycee Layne London, Finance, Bachelor of Business Administration; Kyla Jo Plumbtree, Health Sciences, Bachelor of Science; Zach Garrett Wildland, Firefighting, Associate in Science.
Frederick: Drew Daniel Biggs, Health Sciences, Bachelor of Science; Jade Alexa Hernandez, Nursing, Bachelor of Science; Jennifer Kristin Edwards, Business Administration, Master of Business Administration; Oliveah Adrianna Juanes, Criminal Justice, Bachelor of Arts; Taryn Kaye Stacey, Health Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Marlow: Kaylee Elizabeth Marie Brooks, Elementary Education, Bachelor of Science in Education; Mitchell Alexander Hays, Sports Management, Master of Education.
Snyder: Sydnee Brie-Ann Collins, Elementary Education, Bachelor of Science in Education.
Sterling: Kadie LeAnn Brantley, Health Sciences, Bachelor of Science; Karli Beth Bridges, Health Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Walters: Lance Taylor Karpe, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Bachelor of Science and Doctor of Pharmacy.