An aviation curriculum being supported by the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission fits into course work already being offered to students through a joint program by Lawton Public Schools and Great Plains Technology Center.
Commission staffers coordinated an aerospace seminar Friday for educators in the region, including Lawton, Duncan and Frederick. The goal of the seminars is to encourage participation in You Can Fly, a curriculum developed by the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) to link aerospace and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) curriculum. The broader goal is to introduce students at a young age to aeronautics, aviation and related fields, with an eye toward steering them into related careers.
It’s a promising area: aerospace is Oklahoma’s second largest industry and is growing larger every day, said Grayson Ardies, state director of aeronautics.
Lawton Public Schools already has a hand in that curriculum, said Charlotte Oates, director of the district’s Life Ready Center. That center will become the home to courses already being taught in LPS high schools by instructors from Great Plains Technology Center. In the school year that begins in August, students will travel to the LRC to take courses in introduction to engineering, principals of engineering, launching into aviation, exploring aviation and aerospace, renewable energy and robotics engineering.
Unmanned aircraft systems, which Ardies said is growing in popularity as a curriculum, is part of the aviation-related courses, with the potential for robotics and, in the future, drones, Oates has said.
Great Plains Superintendent Clarence Fortney said what has long been a teacher in each of Lawton’s three high schools will combine their talents at the Life Ready Center, offering students from three schools almost two hours of combined courses. That focus on engineering and aviation dates back years, Fortney said, of a program Great Plains helped create for younger students who may want to pursue the topics at Great Plains as juniors and seniors.
“It’s not new,” he said, of a program that was influenced in large part by the instructors who taught it.
Laurie Schoening, who will teach ninth graders in the coming year, is excited about the prospect of reaching out to high schoolers under the Project Lead the Way curriculum. She said that program is aimed specifically at ninth and 10th graders, before they become the juniors and seniors who might want to pursue those options through high school and into college.
This is the first year for the aviation component, which she said works perfectly with curriculum already being taught.
“It fits in to what we’re working on,” she said.