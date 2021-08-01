If you were betting Lawton would have had its first 100-degree day by its 213th day of 2021, you’d have lost your shorts.
But considering it’s still hotter than comfortable, you’re going to want to get another pair.
Sure, it’s felt like hell in a hand basket recently. Clear skies and excessive humidity have made it feel like close to 110 degrees at times this summer, this has been far from the typical inferno summer Southwest Oklahoma is know for. According to the National Weather Service, Lawton averages between 15 to 20 days a year above the century mark.
But that doesn’t mean it hasn’t been a sizzler so far. From Tuesday through Friday, Lawton reached the 99-degree ceiling but never quite made it over the heated hump. It was close but no lit cigar.
The temperature cracked 98 degrees shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday. Although the National Weather Service projected it could have possibly reached 100 degrees in the Comanche County seat, well, we just didn’t make it.
However, the heat index put the “real feel” between 102 to 110 degrees.
Now this doesn’t mean other parts of Southwest Oklahoma haven’t hit the high mark. Frederick reached 100 degrees on Saturday while the rest of the area stayed just a touch below.
But forecasters believe it’s going to be a little while longer before the century mark is reached around these parts.
A cold front is expected to make its way through by this morning, along with the potential for thunderstorms to keep temperatures around 90 degrees. More temperatures between the high-80s to low-90s are expected through mid-week, along with the possibility for rainfall, according to the NWS.
It’s been a drastic difference since May 4, 2020, when the temperature reached 104 degrees in Lawton to kick things off with a hot start that didn’t let up through last summer.
While it’s been a considerably wet summer this year in Southwest Oklahoma, the Lawton area has seen 2.60 inches of rain in July, a slight uptick to the usual average in that same time frame, according to the Oklahoma Mesonet.
The Altus and Walters areas each topped 5 inches in that same time this year, about 3 inches above their averages for each area, according to Mesonet data.
If you’re a heatbug and really enjoy the hot stuff, you can take some comfort from the Oklahoma Climatological Survey of the annual temperature history which shows Southwest Oklahoma is currently in what is considered a warmer period that began in the mid-1990s.
It’s a trend that doesn’t appear to be letting up anytime soon so keep spare shorts handy and quit making silly bets. There’s still a lot of summer left to be had.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.