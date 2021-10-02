A stabbing victim found unconscious Thursday morning at one place told police he’d been attacked by gang members elsewhere.
Lawton Police and first responders were called shortly after 9 a.m. to a home in the 2000 block of Northwest Taylor Avenue and found an unconscious male suffering a stab wound. LPD Officer Cole Basham reported a witness kept the victim alert until paramedics could arrive.
The victim was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and police stayed behind at the home to set up a crime scene perimeter. Basham and Sgt. Al Nease went to the hospital to speak with him.
Awake and alert, he said he didn’t know for sure who attacked him but said it was “multiple ‘Black attackers’” he believed to be Hoover gang members, according to the report. He also added the attack happened in a field near the intersection of Southwest 12th Street and Pennsylvania.
The injured man told investigators he lost his .380 caliber handgun during the attack. He said he thought the attack was the result of a “set up” but offered no other details.
The incident remains under investigation.
