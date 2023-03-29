Lawton youth sports officials want some discussion on the details before formally committing to a proposal to use Kiowa Comanche Apache trust land as the site for an indoor youth sports complex.
Members of the Lawton Youth Sports Trust Authority voted Monday to reconsider a Letter of Intent they approved earlier this month with the Kiowa Comanche Apache Intertribal Land Use Committee for 80 acres of land that entity holds along Cache Road near Interstate 44, north of Elmer Thomas Park. Members haven’t changed their minds about the KCA’s offer; rather, they are heeding advice from city attorneys to further discuss the details cited in a March 2 Letter of Intent.
The KCA proposal is one of two being considered as the trust narrows its search for land that will house an indoor sports complex that is expected to provide amenities such as basketball and volleyball courts, and indoor turf fields. Trust Authority Chairman Brian Henry said he has completed the application process for land near Grandview Sports Complex on Southwest 52nd Street, school land that also would be suitable for the indoor complex.
Henry said after city attorneys reviewed the KCA’s original Letter of Intent, they highlighted areas they wanted to consider further.
Interim City Attorney Tim Wilson said one of those provisions states the two entities “agree to arbitration to resolve any disputes.” Wilson said city attorneys are concerned that provision means binding arbitration would settle disputes. The city would prefer the option of the KCA waiving its sovereign immunity to allow some issues to be settled in court. Wilson said the City of Lawton would be making a multimillion-dollar investment on trust land, and needs to retain the ability to pursue some issues in court.
“I recommend we rescind (the initial Letter of Intent) and look at it,” Wilson said. His recommendation is that the trust authority initiate its own Letter of Interest that shows the trust authority’s interest in negotiating multiple issues, to include the arbitration/sovereign immunity issue. “We don’t want arbitration to be the final word.”
That new Letter of Intent by the trust authority specifies the entity wants to enter negotiations regarding development of a sports complex on federal trust lands near Cache Road and Interstate 44. The letter sets some points of negotiation, to include term of the agreement, feasibility of a lease agreement, collection and enforcement of sales tax, waiver of sovereign immunity (or, at minimum, limited waiver), jurisdictional response regarding emergencies, naming rights, governing law and termination of the agreement.
The details are necessary because trust land is considered federal land, meaning it is not subject to local sales tax and development regulations, and emergency responders must have permission to enter.
Henry said the authority also has received an updated Letter of Intent from the KCA with new details, to include the provision that terms, taxes, investment, naming rights, financing and dispute elements can be negotiated at a later date.
JLyn Jorgenson, city attorney who is helping to analyze the issue, said attorneys for both sides have discussed concerns.
“At this point, there are more questions than answers,” she said.
Jorgenson also said the KCA Intertribal Land Use Committee is comprised of Kiowa, Comanche and Apache tribal leaders, and they may want to take some details back to their governments for discussion before committing to a KCA agreement. That’s important because the trust land is owned jointly by all three tribes.