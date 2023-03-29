Lawton youth sports officials want some discussion on the details before formally committing to a proposal to use Kiowa Comanche Apache trust land as the site for an indoor youth sports complex.

Members of the Lawton Youth Sports Trust Authority voted Monday to reconsider a Letter of Intent they approved earlier this month with the Kiowa Comanche Apache Intertribal Land Use Committee for 80 acres of land that entity holds along Cache Road near Interstate 44, north of Elmer Thomas Park. Members haven’t changed their minds about the KCA’s offer; rather, they are heeding advice from city attorneys to further discuss the details cited in a March 2 Letter of Intent.

