Indoor youth sports complex site

Trust land held by the Kiowa Comanche Apache Intertribal Land Use Committee, located on Cache Road between Fort Sill Boulevard and Interstate 44, is one of two sites being analyzed for an indoor youth sports complex.

 Map by Debbie Sinderson

Members of the Lawton Youth Sports Trust Authority continue to explore a proposal that would place the community’s new indoor youth sports complex on tribal land near Interstate 44.

Trust Authority Chairman Brian Henry said the KCA Intertribal Land Use Committee acted earlier this month to create a subcommittee whose intent is to set negotiation points that would allow the trust authority to build its indoor sports complex on KCA land along the north side of Cache Road, between Fort Sill Boulevard and the interstate. The land use committee, comprised of representatives of the Kiowa, Apache and Comanche nations, said earlier this year it was interested in providing the land for what city leaders have tentatively identified a two-story building that would house indoor basketball courts that also could be used for soccer and volleyball, as well as associated amenities.