Grandview map

Conceptual designs show possible placement of an indoor youth sports complex, and future outside fields, on school land located adjacent to the Grandview sports complex on Southwest 52nd Street. Lawton Youth Sports Trust Authority is waiting for action from the Commissioners of the Land Office, which controls the land near Grandview. The land office is looking at a draft proposal to lease the land.

 Courtesy photo

The chairman of the Lawton Youth Sports Trust Authority hopes to have word by October about plans to use school trust land for an indoor youth sports complex.

City of Lawton officials have been working toward that indoor complex for several years, after making the project one of the cornerstones in the 2019 Capital Improvements Program. That CIP has allocated up to $8 million toward the project that would build an indoor complex offering indoor turf fields and basketball courts that could be turned to use for sports such as volleyball. The project has come under the banner of the sports trust authority, an entity created by the City Council to assume control of youth sports that had been directed by the Parks and Recreation Department.

