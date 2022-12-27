EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first of a five-part series of the top five stories of 2022. This is No. 5 in the series. We will count down to the top story, which will run Jan. 1, 2023.
City of Lawton officials spent a good chunk of 2022 trying to decide exactly where to build an indoor transfer center for the city’s mass transit system.
And, while a decision had been expected in December so design work could begin, council members indicated at their Dec. 6 meeting they weren’t quite ready to settle on a site.
Long a dream of transit officials, the center will provide amenities for passengers and bus drivers in an indoor setting, replacing an outdoor facility at Southwest 4th Street and B Avenue that offers little more than seating and one that has been used since LATS began operations in 2001. The site for that indoor facility has changed twice since 2019, when the City Council rejected a site that had been selected several years earlier: the former police station at Southwest 4th Street and West Gore Boulevard.
At the time, city officials said they didn’t like the site’s proximity to the Lawton Farmers Market now operating directly to the west, but since then officials have said the landlocked site is too small for what they have in mind.
This past spring, work began in earnest to identify a new site for what city officials say will be a facility large enough to provide indoor amenities and parking for fixed-route buses, for LATS and for other transportation companies. In addition, they wanted space for a combination maintenance, storage and administrative complex, functions now held in a yard near the Public Works complex on Southwest 6th Street.
By summer, city officials were ready to announce their choice: Railroad Street. The proposal was for two sites: a transfer center on the west side of Railroad Street between Southwest A and Southwest B avenues, and the maintenance complex on the east side of Railroad Street, just south of Southwest D Avenue. Criticism began almost immediately, to include complaints from business owners who pointed out potential conflicts between vehicles that already use what has long been an industrial road and new traffic added by police and fire officials from the nearby public safety complex.
Business owner Tony Layton also said he was unwilling to sell the property he was told was necessary to make the space at Southwest A Avenue large enough.
In October, city officials announced a new site: the West Gore Boulevard median between 3rd and 6th streets. LATS General Manager Ryan Landers said that tract had advantages over Railroad Street: it is larger (meaning, there is more potential for expansion) and it is entirely owned by the City of Lawton (meaning, its value could be used as Lawton’s “match” when seeking federal transportation funding). Officials also said the tract is closer to the downtown sites bus riders visit, including the farmer’s market, Lawton Public Library and the Comanche County Courthouse.
Residents also have concerns, to include its potential effect on heavy traffic that already crowds West Gore Boulevard eastbound traffic lanes and the loss of green space that many hold dear. Dr. Scott Sheppard said research indicates the median was established in 1904 as a fire break, and has functioned as green space since.
“Once you replace green space, you can’t get it back,” he said.
Mayor Stan Booker and some council members said residential concerns proved the council needs to take more time before making its decision. Landers has said the facility cannot be designed until the city knows where it will be located.
“We are going to have a transfer center. I want to make that clear,” Ward 1 Councilwoman Mary Ann Hankins said, adding the issue under discussion is where that center will be.