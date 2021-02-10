Sgt. 1st Class David Yates may have been close to freezing Tuesday morning, but all it took was a kiss from his wife, Yvette Yates, to thaw him out — their first kiss in nine months.
Yates has been in the Middle East with the 75th Field Artillery Brigade, also known as the Diamond Brigade, since the summer of 2020. Yates, who celebrated his 18th year as a soldier on Jan. 3, was serving as a Senior Fire Control Sergeant in the CENTCOM area of responsibility.
The nine-month tour of duty was Yates’ third deployment. And though the long-time soldier is confident in what his experience has taught him, deploying during the middle of a global pandemic created new challenges for everyone.
“There were a lot of unknowns because of COVID. Usually when you deploy you know when you’re going to leave and when you’re going to come back, but COIVD grayed those areas,” Yates said.
The Diamond Brigade’s duties on its deployment consisted of two simultaneous missions, deterring violence in the region and supporting Operation Inherent Resolve. The brigade served across six countries in the CENTCOM: Syria, Iraq, Jordan, The United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Qatar under the command of Col. Ryan McCormack.
“This is the fourth time our brigade has participated in this going back to 2012. On Feb. 2 we transferred authority of brigade headquarters over to the 130th Field Artillery, a National Guard Unit out of Kansas,” McCormack said. “It really highlights the total Army concept where active duty units here on Fort Sill can transition with a National Guard unit. We’ve been passing it back and forth now for eight or nine years.”
As commander of the Diamond Brigade, McCormack treated COVID-19 like any other operational hazard.
“Obviously COVID is a real thing. And it is just as real in the CENTCOM AOR. So we just look at it as another environmental impact. Whether it’s cold out, hot out, you still have to operate, but you look to protect yourself and mitigate the impact. We were very successful in doing that,” McCormack said.
Much like Yates and the hundreds of other soldiers under his command, McCormack was happy to be back at Fort Sill.
“It has been a long nine months, our return was actually COVID-delayed by the unit following us, but it is great to be back. It’s always great coming back to the Lawton-Fort Sill community, their support has been amazing over the last nine months,” McCormack said.
Members of the Diamond Brigade had been traveling for over 18 hours when they finally landed in Oklahoma City around 4 a.m. Tuesday. After a short, cold bus ride to Henry Post Army Airfield, the soldiers disembarked and were met by the Deputy Commanding General of Fort Sill, Brig. Gen. Phil Brooks, who greeted each soldier with an elbow bump and a hearty “hooah.”
“I will tell you I am extremely proud to be a part of team Lawton-Fort Sill, I’m extremely proud to be a soldier, and I am extremely proud to serve alongside the soldiers you see here today,” Brooks said.
After some brief pomp and circumstance, the members of the brigade were loaded on to buses and taken to meet up with their families who had been eagerly awaiting their arrival a few miles away.
“We’re excited to have him home,” Yvette Yates said, after planting an ice-melting kiss on her husband upon his arrival. “This isn’t the first time we’ve done this, it doesn’t get any easier, but we make it work.”
Reunited with his family for the first time in nine months, Yates was radiant with excitement.
“I’m happy to be home and get some kisses,” he said. “Leaving stinks, but coming home is always the best part.”
As for the plans for Yates’ first night back? He had one thing on his mind.
“Maybe some Texas Roadhouse, if I get lucky.”