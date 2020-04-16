Lawton officials have signed an amendment to the city’s Civil Emergency Proclamation, which will allow some city businesses to reopen.
But, city officials continue to emphasize that those businesses must adhere to strict safety protocols — including social distancing requirements, occupancy restrictions and making masks available to staff — if they want to remain open because the goal still is to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Mayor Stan Booker and Mayor Pro Tem/Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk announced at Tuesday’s City Council meeting that the change was coming, saying some businesses would be allowed to open Wednesday and others could follow suit after they released requirements that such businesses must follow. The common thread: businesses must be essential, as defined by Gov. Kevin Stitt’s emergency proclamation in March. Booker said Lawton had imposed stricter guidelines than the State of Oklahoma did in some instances, but any business now being allowed to reopen in Lawton must submit a plan outlining its safety provisions and must be on the list of state-defined essential businesses.
The order released Wednesday afternoon by Booker and Burk allows golf courses, disc golf courses, sporting goods stores, clothing stores, furniture stores and car washes to reopen. Other retail businesses included in the governor’s Oklahoma Essential Industries List will be allowed to operate with curbside services, mail-out orders and home deliveries.
City administrators said the directives were effective Wednesday, with the exception of provisions for face masks. The new directives require employers to make masks available for employees and strongly encourages residents to wear face coverings. To give employers time to secure those masks, that provision won’t go into effect until April 23.
“This cannot be business as usual,” Booker told the City Council Tuesday, adding that city officials aren’t talking about opening everything back up. “We’re talking about a new normal.”
Booker said city businesses are taking that new normal in stride, as they approach city officials with concrete plans to reopen under conditions that put people back to work and provide public goods and services, while still keeping employees and customers safe. He noted specifically that golf courses and car dealerships came to city officials with detailed plans of action, which helped win their appeals to reopen.
The order issued Wednesday cites stores selling clothing, sporting goods and furniture, as well as “other retail merchandise deemed essential”, car and motorcycle dealerships, car washes and certain recreation activities. Mandates set into place in March, including a requirement to limit the number of customers in a business based on square footage, remain in effect. Required safety measures include sneeze guards at all points of sale, social distancing, and required sanitation of areas within the business.
The amendment states that masks must be made available to employees who do not have their own, adding that employees “should wear face masks in public places and/or when around others.” Last week, the city backed away from a mandate requiring everyone in public places to wear masks or face coverings. But, city officials continue to strongly encourage residents to wear those coverings when outside their homes, but also included a list of exemptions that included those suffering medical conditions, children under age 3 and those outside during strenuous exercise.
The amendment also states that businesses “should provide a regular screening process of their employees” at the start of their shifts, a tactic that some entities already have adopted using things such as specific questions or requiring temperatures to be taken.
City and state officials say mandates remain in place that keep non-essential businesses closed, a category that Stitt defined as businesses that encourage or rely on close social contact. Mid-day Wednesday, Stitt extended his state of emergency order through May 6 (it had been set to expire April 30, the same day the City of Lawton’s Civil Emergency Proclamation is set to expire, unless extended).
City officials cautioned residents about expecting city government to immediately throw open the doors on all business activities.
“We’ve got to do it safely,” Burk said.
Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton said the city’s technique for allowing more businesses to open can be described as “get in, get out,” meaning residents should get what they need, then exit the business rather than engage in social shopping.