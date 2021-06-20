A woman shot in April during an incident at a south Lawton venue is claiming the man who pulled the trigger has been threatening her.
Lawton Police Sgt. Brian Valdez reported speaking with the woman around 9:40 p.m. Friday. She said the man who’d shot her at Lavish Lounge has been “throwing up hand gestures” across the street from a home in the 1300 block of Northwest Irwin Avenue, according to the report. She said she’d looked across the street and saw the man pull into a driveway, get out of his vehicle and throw up neighborhood gang signs with his hands and then making a gun with his finger like he was going to shoot her.
Valdez said she was scared and crying while telling of the incident and said “multiple times she is scared for her life,” the report states.
Although the police report doesn’t identify the suspect or when the victim had been shot at the venue, The Constitution reported that police are investigating an April 3 shooting outside the venue by a man the victims knew as “Active.” A man and woman were both hospitalized from their injuries.
The first report of gun violence at the venue happened Jan. 17 when Zonterious Johnson, 24, was shot and killed by Lawton police following an exchange of gunfire between Johnson and another person outside the venue. Following a short foot chase the ended with Johnson turning with gun in hand, an officer shot him. He died soon after at a Lawton hospital.
Police are investigating the gunfire exchange preceding the fatal shooting. Investigators are looking into any possible connections between the two shooting incidents.