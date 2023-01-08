Muncy arrested in Lawton

Comanche County Sheriff’s Deputies take Justin Eli Muncy into custody on April 14, 2022, for the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Department’s Child Predator Unit. On Thursday, he pleaded guilty to federal charges of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, coercion and enticement of a minor, production of child pornography and two counts of tampering with a witness by corrupt persuasion

 Photo courtesy Tulsa County Sheriff’s Department

A Lawton man is awaiting sentencing in federal court after pleading guilty to attempting sexual contact with a police officer he thought was a 14-year-old as well as tampering with a witness.

Justin Eli Muncy, 46, entered his guilty plea Thursday in the U.S. Western District Court to federal charges of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, coercion and enticement of a minor, production of child pornography and two counts of tampering with a witness by corrupt persuasion, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you