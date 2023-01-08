A Lawton man is awaiting sentencing in federal court after pleading guilty to attempting sexual contact with a police officer he thought was a 14-year-old as well as tampering with a witness.
Justin Eli Muncy, 46, entered his guilty plea Thursday in the U.S. Western District Court to federal charges of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, coercion and enticement of a minor, production of child pornography and two counts of tampering with a witness by corrupt persuasion, records indicate.
Muncy was taken into custody April 14, 2022, by the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department for the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Department’s Child Predator Unit due to being wanted in their investigation for soliciting a minor for indecent exposure, using technology to engage in sexual communication with a child and indecent exposure to a child.
In his plea, Muncy admitted to attempting to persuade a believed to be 14-year-old to engage in a sexual relationship by using his cell phone and social media. Between October 2021 and April 2022, he admitted to engaging in sexual activity with a 12-year-old, including enticing the child to send self-made pornography and send it to him.
For the witness tampering counts, Muncy admitted to writing letters to another person to have them file false police reports in an effort to obstruct criminal proceeding. He also admitted to trying to get that same person to “alter, destroy, mutilate, and conceal a cell phone” used for the earlier charges. He stated he’d hid the phone in a crawlspace so investigators wouldn’t find it.
As part of the plea agreement, Muncy turned over all cell phones, computers and electronic media he owned.
Muncy is already a lifetime registered sex offender after being found guilty in November 2015 in Muskogee County of two counts of lewd or indecent proposals/acts to a child, records indicate.
The plea recommends Muncy serve 35 years each in federal prison for the two coercion counts and 20 years each for the witness tampering allegations, all to run concurrently.
Formal sentencing has not been scheduled.