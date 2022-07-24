An Oklahoma state senator has questioned statements made by Comanche County Assessor Grant Edwards about the overvaluation of property owned by Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company.
Last week, Cache Public Schools Superintendent Chad Hance released a letter to Cache school patrons explaining that a $51 million error in evaluating Goodyear, which is in the Cache School district, would have an adverse effect on the school district and property owners.
According to Hance’s statement, the overvaluation will cause property taxes in Cache to increase by up to 15 percent for this year. The district will face a $750,000 cut to its sinking fund and a $1.3 million cut — or nearly half the total — to its general fund.
Soon after the statement was released, the Comanche County Assessor’s office issued a separate statement, confirming that a clerical error had been made, but attributed the bulk of the $51 million loss to tax exemptions denied by the Oklahoma Tax Commission.
“A clerical error was made that resulted in a decrease in tax revenue of $3,334,588,” the statement read. “The rest of the deficit mentioned by Mr. Hance came from three of Goodyear’s exemptions that the Oklahoma Tax Commission did not allow that were unrelated to the clerical error.”
Representatives from the Oklahoma Tax Commission did not respond to requests for comment on Goodyear’s exemptions.
Oklahoma State Sen. John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton, called Edwards’ statement into question Friday during an interview with The Lawton Constitution, stating that it would be ludicrous to say that Goodyear had expanded enough to have exemptions adding up to nearly $48 million.
“I’m not sure where it comes from that the loss comes from exemptions,” Montgomery said. “In order for exemptions to add up to that much, they would need to have bought $300 million worth of property or equipment. That’s almost a third of the worth of the whole plant.”
Goodyear Communications Manager Cindy Watkins could not comment on the situation on Friday.
Montgomery suggested that it was far more likely most of the loss could be attributed to an error inside the county assessor’s office.
“The reality is that he had an overvalued property somewhere in the report,” Montgomery said.
Montgomery’s statement seems to be confirmed by Oklahoma Tax Roll records available online. For fiscal years 2020 and 2021, only three tax payments by Goodyear were for amounts greater than $1 million. The combined total for the exemptions on those payments add up to, at most, $1.5 million. No three listed exemptions would add up to the nearly $48 million total suggested by Edwards.
After his initial statement, Edwards has been unavailable for comment, stating that he was advised against speaking about the overvaluation by Comanche County District Attorney Kyle Cabelka.
Cabelka confirmed on Friday that he had advised Edwards not to speak publicly on the matter.
“I told him that if he made any further public statements at this time that it would be against my advice,” he said. “My job as district attorney is to give legal advice to the county elected officials with the county’s best interest in mind.”
Montgomery and Cache Superintendent Chad Hance point to two records available via the Oklahoma State Auditor and Investigator’s website as indicators that an error was made by the assessor.
Both statements are Cache Public Schools estimates of needs, one from October 2020, and one from October 2021. Both were signed off on by the assessor.
On the 2020 report, the valuation of property within the district is listed as $127,455,062. The following year’s statement has that number as $173,568,580.
For previous years’ valuations going back to 2016, the number had never gone up by more than $5 million in a single year.
Hance said that he had approached the assessor’s office about the large difference in valuation before, and had been assured the number was correct. The mistake was finally found by officials within the Goodyear corporation.
“We had voiced concerns about this before,” Hance said.
Montgomery attributed the mistake to an incorrectly written number within the assessor’s report.
“Somewhere, someone added some zeros to a piece of property,” Montgomery said.
Hance said that had the error been located by June 1 of this year, some of the money could have been recouped through state aid payments accounting for the correction, likely avoiding the $1.3 million cut to the general fund.
State aid is paid by the state based on the number of students a school has. A certain amount of the state aid paid at the beginning of the year is paid back at midterms, depending on property values within the district. Because the mistake was found after June 1, Cache will be paying back an amount based on the incorrect valuation, instead of the corrected one.
“It’s sad that if this error would have been noticed just a couple of weeks before, Cache Schools wouldn’t have taken such a hit, and they probably could have absorbed it,” Montgomery said.