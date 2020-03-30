As local businesses have closed down during the city’s Safer at Home measures undertaken to stave off the COVID-19 panic, police say criminals have been trying to take advantage for ill-gotten gains.
Lawton police were waved down by a man around 12:15 a.m. Saturday at Flowers Bakery, 2109 SW 6th, who said he’d been sitting in his truck in the parking lot where he worked. He said two men riding bicycles, one with an attached cart, went to a parked loading trailer with its doors closed.
According to the report, the men opened the back door to a trailer and began stealing an unknown amount of bread along with boxes of honey buns kept inside. The employee confronted the men and was able to get three boxes of honey buns back before they fled southbound on 6th Street. He said the men also had a gas can with them and he thought they may have been siphoning gas. The man said there have been four previous burglaries recently.
The men were described by the employee. He said one was in his 50s with close-cropped, military-style hair and the second was a shorter, possibly Hispanic man with dark clothes and ball cap, the report states. The employee said there were cameras around the building, but he wasn’t sure if they were operable.
Officers took the report and put out an advisory to other officers that the men may still be in the area.
Shortly after 1:20 a.m. an officer ran into one of the men at Southwest 11th Street and I Avenue. The employee was brought to the scene and identified him, the bicycle and his cart as being involved in the burglary, the report states. He also had a backpack containing an assortment of tools. The man was arrested and booked into jail for burglary.
In a separate incident, a medical marijuana clinic was burglarized and police are seeking information for the investigation.
Officers were called around 2 a.m. Saturday to the Releaf Clinic, 1902 Cache Road, for an intrusion alarm investigation. They arrived to find the northwest exterior window of the building broken from the outside, according to the report. Officers entered and cleared the building and the business owner was contacted.
When the owner arrived, he checked the surveillance video. Officers saw two men wearing dark clothing and the lower half of their faces covered by bandanas break the window and make entry with one man using his elbow as a cudgel to break the glass, the report states. The second suspect went to a display case filled with essential oils, broke the glass, again with his elbow, and the men grabbed as much product as they could by hand before quickly leaving. Back through the busted window. Both suspects fled on foot east of the building southbound on Northwest Pershing Drive.
If you have information about these or any other crimes, call Lawton Police of Crime Stoppers, 580-355-4636.