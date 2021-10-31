Lawton Public Schools will host several community Continuous Strategic Improvement Thursday to allow community member voices to be heard on topics regarding the school district.
Meetings will be held at 10 a.m. at the Fort Sill Conference Center on post (attendance requires a military pass or ID); at 9:15 a.m. at Douglass Learning Center, 102 E. Gore; and at 6 p.m. at each high school: Eisenhower High School, 5202 W. Gore; Lawton High School, 601 Fort Sill Blvd.; and MacArthur High School, 4400 E. Gore. The Douglass meeting also will be hosted virtually for LPS staff members.
The forums will be facilitated by Oklahoma State School Boards Association (OSSBA) and the K20 Center representatives.
LPS officials said the process officially began in September with one of the elements completed by stakeholders, the 2021 LPS Community Survey. This survey, which closed Oct. 15, was one method of collecting preliminary input from constituents with vested interest in the success of the district.
LPS administrators said parents, staff, students and residents of Lawton Fort Sill have a right to be involved in the process of public education, with the process calculated to increase that involvement and make changes to the district that will lead to student and staff successes moving forward. After OSSBA and the K20 Center finish compiling the data received, a planning team consisting of parents, students, community members, teachers and staff will create goals for the district and develop a five-year strategic plan, which is expected to be presented to the LPS Board of Education for approval in mid-2022.
Details on the upcoming CSI Forums and how you can get involved is available through the Community Strategic Plan webpage: https://www.lawtonps.org/page/lawton-csi.