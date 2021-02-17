Lawton and area schools have announced alternate plans for classes today.
Lawton Public Schools announced Tuesday morning that classes would be going virtual today, and all district facilities will be closed because of winter weather.
That means students are expected to go to the learning platforms and complete class assignments as they are able. Teachers will be available remotely, LPS said in a press statement. And, recognizing that some families and LPS staff may not have internet capability or electricity, district administrators said they will work to give families as much flexibility as possible during the inclement weather.
District officials said they will continue to monitor weather conditions and keep families and staff updated about LPS plans through local media, phone, text messages and posting on the LPS website.
Cameron University
Cameron University said its Lawton and Duncan campuses — to include all campus offices — would be closed today due to the continuing impact of hazardous weather. The closure means instruction in all course formats is canceled, and faculty members will be responsible for informing students about specific alternative arrangements.
Great Plains Tech Center
Great Plains Technology Center said Wednesday will be a virtual learning day for all its students. Students are advised to check in with teachers for instructions and remote assistance. Families who are experiencing problems with internet or power should contact the campus, which will allow flexibility for students, campus administrators said.
Cache Public Schools
Cache Public Schools will be closed today for a snow day, meaning no virtual classes will be held, campus administrators said in a press statement.