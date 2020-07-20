Lawton Public Schools is nearing the end of its 28th year of the summer lunch program, an initiative that enables anyone 18 years of age or younger to receive free meals.
“We officially started summer feeding May 11 but never stopped feeding at any point this school year,” Child Nutrition Manager Daniel Ghrayyeb said. “We just changed how we accomplished it.”
This year the meals have included items like chicken potpie, Frito chili pie, chicken fajita wraps, corn dogs, chicken tenders, beefy cheesy nachos along with standard menu items, said Food Service Manager Barbara Snow.
For some students, getting a hot lunch isn’t the only benefit of the program.
“My favorite food is orange chicken,” Cleveland Elementary fourth-grader Cherry Woods said. “But I really miss my friends, so now I get to come up here every day and see some of them for a little bit.”
Bonnie Lively, who just moved to Lawton with her husband and four children, said she appreciates the summer lunch program and says it helps stretch their income.
“We just moved here from Cache and this program helps out tremendously,” aid Lively. “My husband was laid off because of COVID-19 and this helps us feed our kids. It’s just really nice the school district does this for people, especially for those who are down on their luck right now.”
Ghrayyeb said people like the Livelys are who the program is intended to help.
“I think this program goes from helping a family that is truly struggling every day to helping support a family that can use just a little more help to stretch their income.” Ghrayyeb said. “When you know your kids are getting two meals, every day, you don’t have to worry about it. That helps as a parent. We are also very excited that we can send meals to places like Boys and Girls Club, HC King, Patterson Community Center and many others that are able to use this program to support their summer programs.”
The program averages about 1,500 meal sets per day. Each meal is a lunch and a breakfast for the next day. On Thursdays, two meal sets are handed out so the custodial staff at the schools can sanitize the buildings.
During June 2019, the school district handed out 17,263 meals for the month. This year the district almost doubled that amount for June with 33,859 meals, said Snow.
“A lot of pre-planning and organization goes into making so many meals,” Snow said. “But also having so many food service employees that are dedicated to their jobs has really made the difference.”
Snow, who has been with the district for 30 years, said this has been the most challenging year of the program.
“It’s been a more challenging time for the program, but it’s also been more productive,” Snow said. “We have produced and served more meals than ever before. It goes back to those children at the bus stops, daycares and other clubs. Those kids getting hot meals and enjoying them is what has really paid off for this program.”
The summer feeding sites will remain open through July 29 — the final full week in July.