Two Lawton incumbents filed for re-election Monday, on the first day of filings for school board seats.
Would-be candidates have until 5 p.m. Wednesday to file for school board seats in counties across the state, including Southwest Oklahoma. In some counties, filings also are being accepted for city council seats.
In Lawton, Office 2 Incumbent Patty Neuwirth signaled her intent to run for her Office 2 seat on the Lawton Board of Education. Long-time Office 3 holder Clark Smith also filed his declaration of candidacy for his seat on the Great Plains Technology Center Board of Education.
Comanche County filings on Monday were:
Lawton Public Schools Office 2: Incumbent Patty Neuwirth and Larry Bush
Great Plains Technology Center Office 3: Incumbent Clark Smith
Bishop Public Schools Office 1: Incumbent Willie Guest.
Cache Public Schools Office 2: Incumbent Brad Seaton
Chattanooga Public Schools Office 2: Incumbent Charles Robbins
Elgin Public Schools Office 2: Incumbent Aaron Molloy and Howard Boss
Fletcher Public Schools Office 2: Incumbent Amber Hendrix
Indiahoma Public Schools Office 1: Incumbent Donald R. McKinney.
Geronimo Public Schools Office 2: Incumbent Mike Werger
Sterling Public Schools Office 2: Incumbent Candra Turpin