Two Lawton incumbents filed for re-election Monday, on the first day of filings for school board seats.

Would-be candidates have until 5 p.m. Wednesday to file for school board seats in counties across the state, including Southwest Oklahoma. In some counties, filings also are being accepted for city council seats.

In Lawton, Office 2 Incumbent Patty Neuwirth signaled her intent to run for her Office 2 seat on the Lawton Board of Education. Long-time Office 3 holder Clark Smith also filed his declaration of candidacy for his seat on the Great Plains Technology Center Board of Education.

Comanche County filings on Monday were:

Lawton Public Schools Office 2: Incumbent Patty Neuwirth and Larry Bush

Great Plains Technology Center Office 3: Incumbent Clark Smith

Bishop Public Schools Office 1: Incumbent Willie Guest.

Cache Public Schools Office 2: Incumbent Brad Seaton

Chattanooga Public Schools Office 2: Incumbent Charles Robbins

Elgin Public Schools Office 2: Incumbent Aaron Molloy and Howard Boss

Fletcher Public Schools Office 2: Incumbent Amber Hendrix

Indiahoma Public Schools Office 1: Incumbent Donald R. McKinney.

Geronimo Public Schools Office 2: Incumbent Mike Werger

Sterling Public Schools Office 2: Incumbent Candra Turpin

