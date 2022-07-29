Lawton Public Schools will award its employees bonuses in the 2022-2023 school year.
Members of the Lawton Board of Education approved the policy Thursday, agreeing with Superintendent Kevin Hime’s recommendation for retention, new teacher and Christmas bonuses, and a classroom allocation to the district’s teachers. Officials did not say what the total cost will be.
Hime said it is continuation of actions the district put into place last school year, possible because of the district’s healthy financial situation.
The proposals set into place Thursday are:
• Retention bonuses: A one-time $500 retention bonus for returning employees, pro-rated per full-time employee and dependent upon employment dates.
• New teacher bonuses: A one-time $500 bonus for new teachers with no experience and a $250 bonus for experienced teachers who are new to Lawton Public Schools. Completion of training is required in both circumstances.
• Christmas bonus: A one-time $2,000 Christmas bonus for certified staff and $1,250 for non-certified staff, pro-rated per full-time employee and dependent upon employment dates.
• Classroom purchase: A one-time $100 classroom allocation to each classroom teacher, with funds added to each site principal’s building allocation and handled there. Hime said the approximate cost to the district would be $100,000.
“I couldn’t be more pleased,” said School Board President Mary Bradley, of the action.
Hime said the policy is something LPS was able to do for its staff in the 2021-2022 school year and administrators wanted to do it again this year, if finances allowed it. There was one change: because it was difficult for the district to manage the $100 classroom teacher allocations, those funds and duties are assigned to principals.
“Our staff deserves it,” Hime said. “We hope to continue to bump it, if the financial situation warrants it.”
Hime said the allocations come with expectations. For example, teachers will be encouraged to make positive contact with every parent during the first nine weeks of school, “so they can say they earned it.”