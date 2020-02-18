SAN DIEGO — Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs Greg Slavonic visited USS Makin Island (LHD 8) Jan. 30 to view the ship’s amphibious capabilities and meet several Oklahoma natives stationed aboard the amphibious assault ship.
“Amphibious assault ships, like Makin Island, have a remarkable ability to project power and maintain presence,” said Slavonic. “But none of the Navy’s impressive technology would be of any use without the dedication of the sailors and Marines who serve abroad.”
Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Stephanie Peterson, from Lawton, Okla., was among those sailors and Marines who met Slavonic.
Peterson, Makin Island’s 2019 senior sailor of the year, led part of a tour and was also able to sit in for a lunch with Slavonic and others.
“It was a privilege to meet and spend time with Mr. Slavonic,” said Peterson. “He’s from Oklahoma as well so it was easy to relate to him. He gave me great advice and I’ll definitely use it to support the fleet.”
Slavonic, the 18th Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, retired as rear admiral after enlisting in the U.S. Navy as a seaman recruit.
He is now responsible for the overall supervision and oversight of manpower and reserve component affairs of the Department of the Navy, including the development of programs and policy related to military personnel (active, reserve, retired), their family members, and the civilian workforce; the tracking of the contractor workforce, and the oversight of Human Resources systems within the Department.
USS Makin Island, homeported in San Diego, is conducting routine maintenance and training while in port.