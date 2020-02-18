Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs Greg Slavonic, right, poses with fellow Oklahoman Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Stephanie Peterson, center, assigned to USS Makin Island (LHD 8), and USS Makin Island Commanding Officer Capt. Christopher Westphal during his recent visit to San Diego. Peterson is a native of Lawton, Okla., and graduate of Eisenhower High School.