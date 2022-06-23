OKLAHOMA CITY – The Lawton Water Authority received approval Tuesday for $5 million to replace the City of Lawton’s SCADA system.
The Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system was one of four projects the city is seeking approval for from the state’s revolving loan funds: In this case, the Oklahoma Drinking Water State Revolving Fund overseen by the Oklahoma Water Resources Board (OWRB).
Lawton City Council members, who also function as the Lawton Water Authority, approved application for the loan funds last month. In all, the water authority/council members approved application for a $33 million loan from the Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund, divided into the SCADA project and the Cache Road waterline replacement project. City officials have said the $5 million will allow them to upgrade a system that controls and monitors all aspects of the city’s water system, from water plant operations to the water transportation system. The existing SCADA uses a Windows XP platform which no longer is supported, said Public Utilities Director Rusty Whisenhunt.
City officials have said a loan from the revolving loan fund is an attractive way to finance needed water projects because it comes with a low interest rate. Joe Freeman, chief of the OWRB’s financial assistance division, calculated Lawton Water Authority will save an estimated $1,018,600 over the life of the 10-year loan, compared to traditional financing. The loan will be secured with a lien on the revenues of the authority’s water, sewer and sanitation systems, he said.
In addition to Lawton’s funding, Comanche County Rural Water District No. 2 received approval for $2.545 million to improve the district’s water infrastructure. Specifically, the district will replace 67,800 feet of 2-inch, 4-inch and 6-inch waterlines, work calculated to reduce water loss and improve pressure within its distribution system.
Freeman calculated the water district will save an estimated $1,413,700 over the life of the 30-year loan, compared to traditional financing. That loan will be secured with a lien on the revenues of the district’s water system and a mortgage, said District Chairman Tim McIntosh.