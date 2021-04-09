There’s a Lawton rooster who is known as one lucky clucker following a Thursday afternoon fire.
His owner said he saved himself when he flew the coop.
Firefighters were called shortly after 3:15 p.m. to 410 NW 56th on the report of a shed on fire. What they found was a homemade chicken coop in flames in the backyard.
Although quickly extinguished, the fire’s damage was done, according to Cassandra Intendi who’s lived at the home the past six years.
“My chicken coop burned up,” she said. “I lost ‘em all (several chickens) except for my rooster.”
Intendi said it looks like new heating lamps she’d put into the coop caused the fire.
“I was trying to be a good little chicken mother,” she said.
As he crowed and strutted with the energy of a survivor, Intendi was asked if the rooster’s name is Lucky.
“It is,” she said. “Well, it is now.”
Also lost for Intendi was her garden she’d started next to the coop.
While she wasn’t happy about losing her hens, Intendi said it was fortunate that Lucky lived through the experience.
Lucky approached the remaining firefighters in the backyard with the confident steps of a survivor. And as he pecked at the ground near their boots, it appeared like an offering of thanks most fowl.