Lawton is taking a cue from history, returning to a time when wells provided water to the community.
The wells won’t be the city’s sole water source. Rather, the groundwater will supplement surface water that has been provided for decades by Lakes Lawtonka, Ellsworth and Waurika, under a plan the City of Lawton is funding through its Capital Improvements Program. Dubbed “alternative water,” the wells are the result of a study the city launched in the wake of historic drought that left Lawton within weeks of banning almost all outside water use before rains ended in the drought in spring 2015.
The results of the analysis by the engineering design firm Garver revealed Lawton’s best alternative for supplemental water was wells drilled into the Arbuckle-Timbered Hills aquifer that is under much of Comanche County.
Layne Christensen Construction, hired by the City Council in April to drill test wells in designated sites, has finished its first test well under that $1.23 million contract. Public Utilities Director Rusty Whisenhunt said indications are the well in Henderson Park near the old Park lane Elementary School in southeast Lawton will provide a flow of 1.4 million to 1.5 million gallons a day (mgd).
But, the quality of that water still is under debate — the few wells existing in the aquifer indicate a high concentration of fluoride and suspended solids — so the next step is determining the treatment that will make water suitable for consumption.
Whisenhunt said city staff is setting up a pilot treatment process, a portable site to be erected near the wellhead to determine proper treatment. Engineers are working on designs for the well house that will protect the equipment needed for the test that will be conducted by Worth Hydrochem of Oklahoma, hired by the council earlier this summer to coordinate that $305,000 pilot.
Whisenhunt said Layne Construction is testing other sites in east Lawton, part of the effort to identify wells that will be able to provide 5 mgd of supplemental water. Whisenhunt said a test well on property owned by First Baptist Church was dry, so it was discarded. Drillers will be working on another site near Flower Mound Road, which holds two potential well sites. Other sites have been identified on Southeast 60th Street and at the old wastewater treatment plant site on East Lee Boulevard near the Big Green soccer fields.
Engineers have identified four other potential well sites, just in case.
“We hope not to need them,” Whisenhunt said.
The reason is cost. Whisenhunt and City Engineer Joseph Painter said construction costs are much higher than they were when the project was launched, due to factors such as production shutdowns because of the COVID-19 pandemic, storms in the Gulf of Mexico and supply chain problems. Whisenhunt said the well project is $300,000 over budget, adding there is sufficient funding in the CIP to drill four more wells. But if the project hits another dry well and needs a sixth site, “we will be over budget,” he said.
The City of Lawton is reaching into the past on another water-related project from its Capital Improvements Program list: repairs to the spillway on the Lake Ellsworth dam. That project to repair damage on top of the spillway and voids under the concrete is focused on a dam built in the early 1960s to expand Lawton’s water supply, ensuring protection against drought.
The spillway was damaged by extensive flooding in Spring 2015, when heavy rains caused extensive damages across the region even as they broke the drought.
The project centers on a retro fit of the spillway apron, the ogee apron and a retaining wall. Most of the geotechnical work, to include an earthquake analysis, has been completed and final designs are ongoing.
Whisenhunt said the City of Lawton already has one grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and has applied for another one, to offset the cost of what is projected to be a $21 million construction project. He said Lawton’s obligation toward that project would be $5.5 million, with the federal government to provide $16 million if Lawton is successful in obtaining a second grant.
Inside Lawton, the Public Utilities Department is making plans for installation of new pipe for aging waterlines along Cache Road: a 36-inch line on its western portion and a 12-inch line on its eastern side.
Whisenhunt said the 36-inch main is almost 60 years old and is showing its age, with a number of breaks in recent years. City staff is preparing to take design plans for that segment to the City Council for approval, which would allow them to begin advertising for bids on a waterline project that will stretch west from Northwest 53rd Street. The 12-inch waterline work from Northwest 40th Street to Fort Sill Boulevard will be done at a later time.
Another soon-to-be launched waterline project just south of that Cache Road work also will install a 12-inch main along the south side of Meadowbrook, between Northwest 38th and Northwest 53rd streets. Design plans are to be completed by early 2022, with bidding tentatively scheduled after April 1.