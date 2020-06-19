A Lawton restaurant was one of several statewide that provided meals to medical staffs at 13 hospitals and two EMSA sites in Oklahoma.
Mike’s Sports Grille was able to provide about 45 sandwiches to Comanche County Memorial Hospital, said owner Mike Underwood.
The meals were the brainchild of two principals at EPIC Charter Schools who helped collect more than $10,000 in donations to provide 640 meals to frontline medical staff.
EPIC principals Lealon Taylor and Tonya Mann had the idea when they learned a colleague’s wife, an ER nurse, was struggling under the weight of long hours and intense working conditions amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“We wanted to do something nice for her and her coworkers, who are under a huge amount of stress and working incredibly long hours right now,” Taylor said, adding that what started as a small gesture of 19 meals quickly grew once the word got out to other EPIC employees. “It just grew from there and morphed into something quite special.”
The funds were collected and distributed by the Onward Oklahoma Foundation, is an Oklahoma City-based (a 501 c3). Meals and beverages were provided by locally owned restaurants and bakeries across the state.
“One of the core values we have at EPIC is citizenship,” said EPIC Superintendent Bart Banfield. “This kind of spontaneous giving and care for frontline essential employees when they need our support is part of our school’s culture.”