Residents want a prairie dog sanctuary in Elmer Thomas Park.

Those incredibly cute — but incredibly destructive — ground dwellers were among the top choices of amenities, activities and things that residents want in the city’s only regional park, identified during a public meeting hosted this week by Halff Associates and the City of Lawton. Residents also want a skate board park, more walking trails and shade (by way of trees). And, did we mention prairie dogs?

