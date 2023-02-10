Residents want a prairie dog sanctuary in Elmer Thomas Park.
Those incredibly cute — but incredibly destructive — ground dwellers were among the top choices of amenities, activities and things that residents want in the city’s only regional park, identified during a public meeting hosted this week by Halff Associates and the City of Lawton. Residents also want a skate board park, more walking trails and shade (by way of trees). And, did we mention prairie dogs?
The public meeting was Halff’s way of getting general public input into a master plan being created to guide development in the 167-acre park stretching between Cache Road and Northwest Ferris, east of Fort Sill Boulevard. The park already is home to activities ranging from museums and Holiday in the Park, to walking trails and bird watching. But Halff’s overall master plan for recreation and sports identified Elmer Thomas Park as one of the sites where Lawton should focus its energy.
Plans already are under way for extended and new amenities. Parks and Recreation Director Christine James said city staff has submitted a funding application to help extend a walking trail around Lake Helen, long a staff goal. A private group is raising funds to build a new play area adjacent to the popular Playground in the Park, designed specifically for children with limited mobility. Skateboarders and BMX riders have been working with city staff for years on plans to build a modern skate park. City staff has begun discussing the idea of building more aquatic features.
Vision boards set up in the Banquet Room of Lawton City Hall offered some ideas, but one also asked participants two questions: what do you like about Elmer Thomas Park and what else do you want to see?
“Physical activities for adults,” said Sandy Foster, who has been attending other parks meetings coordinated by city staff members as they search for new amenities and try to better focus resources.
Foster said those adult activities are important, and she suggested areas for pickleball and bocce ball would be good additions. She also suggested an area focused on arts.
“I would like to see an arts walk,” Foster said, explaining the walkway could have some permanent pieces but also have room for rotating pieces, giving artists in the community a chance to showcase works.
Melissa Zimmerman wants some focus on youth.
“I’d love to see a skateboard park,” she said, adding the aging skate park in McMahon Park “is beat-up” and not large enough for the number of riders who want to use it. “The kids appreciate it, but not everybody has transportation (there).”
Zimmerman also wants a broader range of youth activities in Elmer Thomas Park, explaining while there is a lot to do for young children, there is little for tweens and teens.
“Add some stuff for those kids,” she said.
James Hazzard, project manager with Halff Associates, said that kind of input is the reason Halff held the public session, with ideas proposed there complementing discussions with stakeholders in the community. Halff is analyzing the feedback to find the common threads, he said, adding those threads will be woven into the proposed master plan that Halff plans to present to the City Council in late March.
He said Elmer Thomas Park has a lot of potential — he cited Lake Helen, saying he expects the plan to hold some proposals for that area. Skateboarders are determined the city will respond to their support of a new skate park; at least a third of the proposals on the “what do you want to see” board centered on that amenity. Residents on Tuesday also heavily favored an area for food trucks, expansion of the park’s walking and jogging trails, a festival lawn and more night activities.