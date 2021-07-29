The city of Lawton’s Stormwater Management Division is reminding citizens to avoid putting yard waste into the streets.
With the increase in rainfall in the month of July, the stormwater division has been receiving calls about grass in the streets. The department has been working to lessen the amount of yard waste ending up in the streets. By doing so, they will leave informational door knockers at the residents’ homes and issue notices of violations to anyone who leaves out debris.
“The big message we want to send to the community is grass clippings is considered waste, so that is considered littering. It is causing floods all around the area and harmful to aquatic life,” said Michael Hawkins, associate engineer for Lawton’s Stormwater Management Division.
Grass clippings, leaves, limbs and dead plants may be considered harmless to individuals but if it disposed of into storm drains and creek beds, it will cause more drain blockage and maintenance, while causing pollution. This waste builds up to form algal blooms, harmful to wildlife and causes bank erosions, Hawkins said.
“Yard debris is not only a huge concern for stormwater management, but for the City of Lawton’s Neighborhood Services Division, drainage maintenance and the Lawton Police Department. We are asking citizens to help us by keeping yard debris out of the streets,” said City of Lawton environmental specialist Cynthia Williams.
According to the city ordinance 19A-1-3, “it is prohibited to discharge, allow to discharge or cause the discharge of any materials other than stormwater into the MS4. It shall be unlawful for any material other than stormwater, which is stored, spilled, or disposed of in such a manner that causes pollutants to be discharged, such as discarded building materials, soil, silt, sediment, commercial/industrial vehicle wash water, litter, yard waste, chemicals or any other pollutant.”
Residents can be fined between $200 and $1,000, or they also could be criminally fined which could be up to $750 and up to 60 days in jail.